AIRBOURNE veröffentlichen Titeltrack samt Video vom kommenden Album

“I’m gonna hit the highway and never look back” - mit diesen Worten beginnt die erste Single des gleichnamigen vierten Airbourne Albums 'Breakin' Outta Hell', das am 23. September via Spinefarm/Sony Music erscheinen wird. Das dazugehörige Lyric Video, das von Richard Oakes von Dark Fable Media stammt, könnte nicht passender sein - ein furioser Höllenritt über einen brennenden Highway!
“We get a lot of feedback from our fans saying how much they love the faster tracks,” so Airbourne Frontmann Joel O’ Keeffe, “but when they play them in the car… well, it can be tough on their pocket with all the speeding fines! ‘Breakin’ Outta Hell’ is definitely one of THOSE numbers… even the guys who filmed the lyric video were stopped by the police and given a fine. For us, these visuals really sum up the feeling behind the song, and the album, too – the whole message is right there. Put on the single, or the album, and it’s fuck the boss and fuck all the tax I owe. I’m going out, I’m getting pissed and I’m going to listen to some hard rock ‘n’ roll. No ballads, no bullshit. I’m breaking out of hell!”
‘Breakin’ Outta Hell’ wurde von Bob Marlette produziert und von Mike Fraser gemixt. Die vier Australier von Airbourne, die sich seit ihrem Debüt 'Runnin' Wild' mit ihrem kompromisslosen Aussie Pub Rock und mitreißenden Konzerten weltweit einen Namen gemacht haben, machen auch auf ihrem vierten Album keine Gefangenen und lassen dem Hörer mit elf Party-Hymnen kaum eine Verschnaufpause.
Im Sommer spielen Airbourne noch einige Festivals, bevor sie im Oktober mit Volbeat nach Europa zurückkehren:
28.10.2016 Hamburg (DE) Barclaycard Arena
29.10.2016 Berlin (DE) Mercedes-Benz Arena
31.10.2016 Munich (DE) Olympiahalle
01.11.2016 Linz (AT) Tipps Arena
02.11.2016 Vienna (AT) Stadthalle
04.11.2016 Innsbruck (AT) Olympiahalle
05.11.2016 Geneva (CH) Arena
07.11.2016 Stuttgart (DE) Schlayerhalle
08.11.2016 Zurich (CH) Hallenstadion
09.11.2016 Cologne (DE) Lanxess Arena
10.11.2016 Frankfurt (DE) Festhalle
12.11.2016 Leipzig (DE) Arena
13.11.2016 Oberhausen (DE) Koenig-Pilsener Arena
14.11.2016 Brussels (BE) Forest National
15.11.2016 Amsterdam (NL) Ziggo Dome
