  • Home
  • News
  • AIRBOURNE veröffentlichen Titeltrack samt Video vom kommenden Album

AIRBOURNE veröffentlichen Titeltrack samt Video vom kommenden Album


“I’m gonna hit the highway and never look back” - mit diesen Worten beginnt die erste Single des gleichnamigen vierten Airbourne Albums 'Breakin' Outta Hell', das am 23. September via Spinefarm/Sony Music erscheinen wird. Das dazugehörige Lyric Video, das von Richard Oakes von Dark Fable Media stammt, könnte nicht passender sein - ein furioser Höllenritt über einen brennenden Highway!

“We get a lot of feedback from our fans saying how much they love the faster tracks,” so Airbourne Frontmann Joel O’ Keeffe, “but when they play them in the car… well, it can be tough on their pocket with all the speeding fines! ‘Breakin’ Outta Hell’ is definitely one of THOSE numbers… even the guys who filmed the lyric video were stopped by the police and given a fine. For us, these visuals really sum up the feeling behind the song, and the album, too – the whole message is right there. Put on the single, or the album, and it’s fuck the boss and fuck all the tax I owe. I’m going out, I’m getting pissed and I’m going to listen to some hard rock ‘n’ roll. No ballads, no bullshit. I’m breaking out of hell!”

Hier geht's zum Video

‘Breakin’ Outta Hell’ wurde von Bob Marlette produziert und von Mike Fraser gemixt. Die vier Australier von Airbourne, die sich seit ihrem Debüt 'Runnin' Wild' mit ihrem kompromisslosen Aussie Pub Rock und mitreißenden Konzerten weltweit einen Namen gemacht haben, machen auch auf ihrem vierten Album keine Gefangenen und lassen dem Hörer mit elf Party-Hymnen kaum eine Verschnaufpause.

Im Sommer spielen Airbourne noch einige Festivals, bevor sie im Oktober mit Volbeat nach Europa zurückkehren:

28.10.2016        Hamburg (DE)              Barclaycard Arena
29.10.2016        Berlin (DE)                   Mercedes-Benz Arena
31.10.2016        Munich (DE)                 Olympiahalle
01.11.2016        Linz (AT)                       Tipps Arena
02.11.2016        Vienna (AT)                  Stadthalle
04.11.2016        Innsbruck (AT)              Olympiahalle
05.11.2016        Geneva (CH)                 Arena
07.11.2016        Stuttgart (DE)               Schlayerhalle
08.11.2016        Zurich (CH)                   Hallenstadion
09.11.2016        Cologne (DE)               Lanxess Arena
10.11.2016        Frankfurt (DE)              Festhalle
12.11.2016        Leipzig (DE)                Arena
13.11.2016        Oberhausen (DE)          Koenig-Pilsener Arena
14.11.2016        Brussels (BE)               Forest National
15.11.2016        Amsterdam (NL)           Ziggo Dome
Mehr zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar schreiben

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Nach oben

News dazu

Empfohlene Artikel

Berichte und Beiträge dazu

NEWS

Alle News

Mach bei uns mit

BurnYourEars sucht Redakteure
Werde Redakteur(in) bei BurnYourEars!

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

Gebloggt

Special: EMPEROR Back-Katalog von Candlelight Records neu veröffentlicht

Das Vollplaybacktheater - Die drei ??? und der grüne Geist / Bericht aus Mannheim

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

Wölfi kommentierte Unfassbar: METALLICA werfen Lars Ulrich raus! (Edit: April, April!)
Sie wollten ihn ja bereits 1986 loswerden. Ich hab’ auch gehört, dass Dave Mustaine großen Einfluss auf die Entlassu...
chris kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Die Verlosung ist beendet. Vielen Dank an alle, die mitgemacht haben – waren ein paar sehr überzeugende Argumente da...
Toni kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Ich würde das Plakat gerne gewinnen, um meinem Bruder (großer Rammstein-Fan) ein einzigartiges Geburtstagsgeschenk zu ...
j kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Weil, mein Herz brennt..!
Nicole kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
...weil ich mit meinen 50 Jahren die Musik von Rammstein immer noch absolut phantastisch finde und ein großer Fan diese...