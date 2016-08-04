ARCHITECTS OF CHAOZ trennen sich von Sänger Paul Di'Anno

Heute gibt es leider schlechte Nachrichten aus dem Lager von ARCHITECTS OF CHAOZ, denn die Band bestätigte heute auf Facebook, dass sie sich von Sänger Paul Di'Anno trennen müssen.
Grund hierfür sind allerdings keinesfalls persönliche Differenzen, stattdessen erlaubt der aktuelle Gesundheitszustand des ehemaligen IRON MAIDEN-Fronter keine weiteren Tour-Aktivitäten. Daher wurde der Entschluss auch einvernehmlich von allen beteiligten gefasst.
Eine positivie Nachricht gibt es aber auch zu vermelden, denn der Nachfolger zu "The League Of Shadows" steht in den Startlöchern. Im Oktober wollen die Jungs mit einem neuen Fronter ins Studio gehen, um die Scheibe einzuzimmern.
Hier noch das komplette Statement der Band:
"Dear AoC Family,
this is maybe the hardest thing imaginable for us, but we have to tell you that (as painful as it is for us), for his own health and dignity,
PAUL IS NO LONGER PART OF THE BAND!!!
With the second album already written we wanted to enter the studio this october which turned out to be impossible with Paul!
Of course we will release this monster (which by the way will be even stronger than "The League of Shadows"!) as soon as possible! This is not the end of AoC! It will start a new chapter!
During the last year it became obvious that there is no way to keep the Architects alive under these circumstances.
Many of you have seen Paul suffering on and off stage during our last tours.
His health got even worse during the last months and as much as we hoped that there will be a surgery that gets him back on his feet, we had to find out that it is not going to happen!
SO THE FIVE OF US DECIDED THAT IT WOULD BE THE BEST TO PART WAYS!!!!
Touring was only possible because we know really passionate and lovely people who would do everything possible for us. With their time limited, it gets more and more impossible to tour!
We would love to tell you we were big enough in business and our tours and income was big enough to pay for two additional people only taking care of Paul. But we are not. We are just the metalheads and punks that we have always been. Everything is DIY!
Trust us, nobody shed more tears over this than we did, because the five of us have spent the last 11 years together and if there ever were brothers from different mothers, it was us...
The future will bring great new music!
WE WILL START A NEW CHAPTER AND FIND A NEW SINGER WHO CAN TRANSPORT THE ENERGY!!!
A.o.C. will rise again!!!!!!
Love,
Joey, Andy, Dom & Gonzo"
