MORBID ANGEL unterzeichnen Deal mit UDR Music

MORBID ANGEL haben einen Plattenvertrag bei UDR Music unterzeichnet.
Das Line-Up umfasst derzeit Gitarrenfex und Gründungsmitglied Trey Azagthoth, sowie den zurückgekehrten Bassisten und Sänger Steve Tucker, der On-/Off-Frontmann David Vincent ersetzt.
Die neue, bereits neunte MORBID ANGEL-Studio-Scheibe soll nächstes Jahr in den Handel kommen und anschließend auch betourt werden.
“We are extremely excited to be in this partnership with UDR!” kommentiert Tucker, “we are both looking forward to making a great album and destroying the stage at many shows. UDR is a great label that supports the bands that they believe in, and we are proud to be one of those bands! Looking forward to a successful Partnership !!!!!!”
Hier noch der Trailer zum Plattenvertrag:
Kommentare (0)