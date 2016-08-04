TYKETTO präsentieren die ersten Details zum kommenden Studioalbum

TYKETTO werden ihr nächstes Studioalbum, welches auf den Titel „Reach“ hören wird, am 14. Oktober über Frontiers Music Srl veröffentlichen.
Bereits im Frühjahr haben TYKETTO, nach fast fünf Jahren des Tourens, mit den Aufnahmen zu „Reach“ in den legendären Rockfield Studios (u.a. QUEEN, RUSH, OASIS) in Wales begonnen
Lead vocalist Danny Vaughn kommentiert: "Although we only had planned on recording ten songs for 'Reach', we were so pleased with everything, we decided to keep all twelve songs on the record. We unanimously decided on 'Reach' as the title of the album as it defines who this band is in 2016. We have a new energy, some incredible new members, and a fresh outlook toward the future. All of us have pushed each other beyond our limits to make what we feel is a pinnacle record in our catalog."
Drummer Michael Clayton Arbeeny ergänzt: "Many bands who have been out as long as we have feel they need to fit into a preconceived notion of what their fans expect to hear. Following in the footsteps of icons such as QUEEN, LED ZEPPELIN and Prince, we have decided to expand our musical boundaries and introduce our friends around the world to TYKETTO 2016. Rest assured that all the songs on 'Reach' still carry the trademark melodies and choruses our fans have grown to love over the decades. The band is feeling stronger and performing better than ever and we can’t wait to share this music with the world."
Hier die Tracklist zu "Reach":
01. Reach
02. Big Money
03. Kick Like A Mule
04. Circle The Wagons
05. I Need It Now
06. Tearing Down The Sky
07. Letting Go
08. The Fastest Man Alive
09. Remember My Name
10. Sparks Will Fly
11. Scream
12. The Run
13. Precious Little Gets Away (digital bonus track)
TYKETTO Line Up:
Danny Vaughn – Lead Vocals
Michael Clayton Arbeeny - Drums, Percussion, Vocals
Ged Rylands - Keyboards, Vocals
Chris Green - Guitar, Vocals
Chris Childs - Bass, Vocals
Kommentare (0)