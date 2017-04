TYKETTO präsentieren die ersten Details zum kommenden Studioalbum

TYKETTO werden ihr nächstes Studioalbum, welches auf den Titel „Reach“ hören wird, am 14. Oktober über Frontiers Music Srl veröffentlichen.

Bereits im Frühjahr haben TYKETTO, nach fast fünf Jahren des Tourens, mit den Aufnahmen zu „Reach“ in den legendären Rockfield Studios (u.a. QUEEN, RUSH, OASIS) in Wales begonnenLead vocalist Danny Vaughn kommentiert: "Although we only had planned on recording ten songs for 'Reach', we were so pleased with everything, we decided to keep all twelve songs on the record. We unanimously decided on 'Reach' as the title of the album as it defines who this band is in 2016. We have a new energy, some incredible new members, and a fresh outlook toward the future. All of us have pushed each other beyond our limits to make what we feel is a pinnacle record in our catalog."Drummer Michael Clayton Arbeeny ergänzt: "Many bands who have been out as long as we have feel they need to fit into a preconceived notion of what their fans expect to hear. Following in the footsteps of icons such as QUEEN, LED ZEPPELIN and Prince, we have decided to expand our musical boundaries and introduce our friends around the world to TYKETTO 2016. Rest assured that all the songs on 'Reach' still carry the trademark melodies and choruses our fans have grown to love over the decades. The band is feeling stronger and performing better than ever and we can’t wait to share this music with the world."01. Reach02. Big Money03. Kick Like A Mule04. Circle The Wagons05. I Need It Now06. Tearing Down The Sky07. Letting Go08. The Fastest Man Alive09. Remember My Name10. Sparks Will Fly11. Scream12. The Run13. Precious Little Gets Away (digital bonus track)Danny Vaughn – Lead VocalsMichael Clayton Arbeeny - Drums, Percussion, VocalsGed Rylands - Keyboards, VocalsChris Green - Guitar, VocalsChris Childs - Bass, Vocals