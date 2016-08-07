STEVE GRIMMETT'S GRIM REAPER geben Details zum neuen Studioalbum bekannt

STEVE GRIMMETT'S GRIM REAPER, die aktuelle Version der in den 80ern sehr erfogreichen Band GRIM REAPER werden ihr kommendes Album "Walking In The Shadows" am 23. September via Dissonance Productions auf den Markt bringen.
Die Tracklist zu „Walking In Shadows“ liest sich wie folgt:
01. Wings Of Angels
02. Walking In The Shadows
03. Reach Out
04. I'm Coming For You
05. From Hell
06. Call Me In The Morning
07. Rock Will Never Die
08. Temptation
09. Thunder
10. Now You See Me
11. Blue Murder
12. Come Hell Or High Water
"Walking In The Shadows" ist das erste neue Album von GRIM REAPER seit dem 1987er Album "Rock You To Hell".
Grimmett kommentiert: "I am tremendously proud of the album. It has taken a long time because it has been fraught with problems, but we have ended up with the best thing I have done in decades. We're all looking forward to bring it to the fans and excited to be doing a world tour, starting straight after its release, and carrying on until 2017."
STEVE GRIMMETT'S GRIM REAPER Line Up:
Steve Grimmett - Vocals
In Nash - Guitar
Chaz Grimaldi - Bass
Paul White - Drums
Kommentare (0)