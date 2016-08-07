KAMELOT Drummer Casey Grillo spielt zweites Soloalbum von Pamela Moore ein

KAMELOT Drummer Casey Grillo wird das zweite Metal Album von Sängerin Pamela Moore eintrommeln, die vor allem durch ihre Performance der Sister Mary auf dem QUEENSRYCHE Klassiker “Operation:Mindcrime” (1988) und dem Sequel “Operation:Mindcrime II” (2006) auf sich aufmerksam machte.
Grillo dazu: "I've always wanted to work with Pamela. I have been a huge fan. 'Operation: Mindcrime' was, and still is, one of my favorite recordings of all time. Her most recent release, 'Resurrect Me', made big waves in the metal industry too. So I'm super excited and very humbled to be asked to play, especially by one of my favorite singers."
(Photo: Tim Tronckoe / Ronnie Yonker (courtesy of Casey Grillo)
Kommentare (0)