Neues Album von SUICIDAL TENDENCIES

Die Punk-Thrasher SUICIDAL TENDENCIES kündigen ein neues Album namens "World Gone Mad" an. Bandkopf Mike Muir präsentiert damit auch neues Personal - inklusive Starbesetzung am Schlagzeug.



An den Drums sitzt diesmal SLAYER-Schlagzeuger DAVE LOMBARDO.Mike Muir zu den Aufnahmen mit Dave Lombardo: "It's interesting, because a lot of people, obviously, associate Dave with the Slayer sound. When you hear how he literally attacks the various STyles on this album, you're instantly blown away at not only how insane of a drummer he is, but also how tremendously diverse a drummer he is. Dave is a true legend, but I believe even a lot of his most hard core fans will be blown away at what he’s brought to this record."Dave Lombardo zum neuen Album: “I think it's very typical and very traditional Suicidal Tendencies. It's that unforgettable style. It's Mike Muir. He is a legend and has a very special style in which he writes his music, his lyrics and his structures. And I love it; I love it. It takes me back to how it all started, which was that punk attitude. I'm very happy to be a part of his organization. I feel very welcomed. I feel very much appreciated, and there's a lot camaraderie and respect amongst the musicians. We have a really good time together. We hang out as a band, which is very important. I'm honored to be a part of Mikes legacy and can't wait for this album to drop."Am Bass kommt Ra Diaz zum Einsatz und an der Gitarre Jeff Pogan. Produziert wurde das Album von Mike Muir himself. Unterstützung hatte er von Paul Northfield (Rush, Dream Theater, Queensrÿche, Ozzy Osbourne, Hole, Marilyn Manson), der auch für das Engineering und den Mix verantwortlich ist. Die neuen Bandmitglieder werden auch live dabei sein."World Gone Mad" erscheint am 30. September.