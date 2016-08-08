  • Home
  • News
  • Neues Album von SUICIDAL TENDENCIES

Neues Album von SUICIDAL TENDENCIES

Die Punk-Thrasher SUICIDAL TENDENCIES kündigen ein neues Album namens "World Gone Mad" an. Bandkopf Mike Muir präsentiert damit auch neues Personal - inklusive Starbesetzung am Schlagzeug.

An den Drums sitzt diesmal SLAYER-Schlagzeuger DAVE LOMBARDO.

Mike Muir zu den Aufnahmen mit Dave Lombardo: "It's interesting, because a lot of people, obviously, associate Dave with the Slayer sound. When you hear how he literally attacks the various STyles on this album, you're instantly blown away at not only how insane of a drummer he is, but also how tremendously diverse a drummer he is. Dave is a true legend, but I believe even a lot of his most hard core fans will be blown away at what he’s brought to this record."

Dave Lombardo zum neuen Album: “I think it's very typical and very traditional Suicidal Tendencies. It's that unforgettable style. It's Mike Muir. He is a legend and has a very special style in which he writes his music, his lyrics and his structures. And I love it; I love it. It takes me back to how it all started, which was that punk attitude. I'm very happy to be a part of his organization. I feel very welcomed. I feel very much appreciated, and there's a lot camaraderie and respect amongst the musicians. We have a really good time together. We hang out as a band, which is very important. I'm honored to be a part of Mikes legacy and can't wait for this album to drop."

Am Bass kommt Ra Diaz zum Einsatz und an der Gitarre Jeff Pogan. Produziert wurde das Album von Mike Muir himself. Unterstützung hatte er von Paul Northfield (Rush, Dream Theater, Queensrÿche, Ozzy Osbourne, Hole, Marilyn Manson), der auch für das Engineering und den Mix verantwortlich ist. Die neuen Bandmitglieder werden auch live dabei sein.

"World Gone Mad" erscheint am 30. September.

st
Mehr zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar schreiben

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Nach oben

News dazu

Empfohlene Artikel

Berichte und Beiträge dazu

NEWS

Alle News

Mach bei uns mit

BurnYourEars sucht Redakteure
Werde Redakteur(in) bei BurnYourEars!

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

Gebloggt

Special: EMPEROR Back-Katalog von Candlelight Records neu veröffentlicht

Das Vollplaybacktheater - Die drei ??? und der grüne Geist / Bericht aus Mannheim

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

Wölfi kommentierte Unfassbar: METALLICA werfen Lars Ulrich raus! (Edit: April, April!)
Sie wollten ihn ja bereits 1986 loswerden. Ich hab’ auch gehört, dass Dave Mustaine großen Einfluss auf die Entlassu...
chris kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Die Verlosung ist beendet. Vielen Dank an alle, die mitgemacht haben – waren ein paar sehr überzeugende Argumente da...
Toni kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Ich würde das Plakat gerne gewinnen, um meinem Bruder (großer Rammstein-Fan) ein einzigartiges Geburtstagsgeschenk zu ...
j kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Weil, mein Herz brennt..!
Nicole kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
...weil ich mit meinen 50 Jahren die Musik von Rammstein immer noch absolut phantastisch finde und ein großer Fan diese...