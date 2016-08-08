SECRET SPHERE posten Infos zum kommenden Live-Album "One Night In Tokyo"

SECRET SPHERE werden ihr erstes Live-Album mit dem Titel "One Night In Tokyo" am 14. Oktober 2016 über Frontiers Records Srl. veröffentlichen.
Hier die Tracklist zu "One Night In Tokyo":
CD1:
01. Intro: A Journey Through Time
02. X
03. Healing
04. Union
05. The Fall
06. Lie To Me
07. Wish And Steadiness
08. Legend
09. Under The Flag Of Mary Read
10. The Scars That You Can't See
11. Eternity
CD2:
01. Mr. Sin
02. Leonardo Da Vinci
03. Lady Of Silence
04. Dance With The Devil
05. Lie To Me (Studio-Bonustrack feat. Anette Olzon)
DVD:
01. Intro: A Journey Through Time
02. X
03. Healing
04. Union
05. The Fall
06. Lie To Me
07. Wish And Steadiness
08. Legend
09. Under The Flag Of Mary Read
10. The Scars That You Can't See
11. Eternity
12. Mr. Sin
13. Leonardo Da Vinci
14. Lady Of Silence
15. Dance With The Devil
SECRET SPHERE sind:
Michele Luppi: Vocals
Aldo Lonobile: Lead/Rhythm Guitars
Andrea Buratto: Bass
Marco Pastorino: Rhythm Guitars and Backing Vocals
Gabriele Ciaccia: Keyboards & Piano
Marco Lazzarini: Drums
