  • Home
  • News
  • SECRET SPHERE posten Infos zum kommenden Live-Album "One Night In Tokyo"

SECRET SPHERE posten Infos zum kommenden Live-Album "One Night In Tokyo"


SECRET SPHERE werden ihr erstes Live-Album mit dem Titel "One Night In Tokyo" am 14. Oktober 2016 über Frontiers Records Srl. veröffentlichen.



Hier die Tracklist zu "One Night In Tokyo":

CD1:

01. Intro: A Journey Through Time
02. X
03. Healing
04. Union
05. The Fall
06. Lie To Me
07. Wish And Steadiness
08. Legend
09. Under The Flag Of Mary Read
10. The Scars That You Can't See
11. Eternity

CD2:

01. Mr. Sin
02. Leonardo Da Vinci
03. Lady Of Silence
04. Dance With The Devil
05. Lie To Me (Studio-Bonustrack feat. Anette Olzon)

DVD:

01. Intro: A Journey Through Time
02. X
03. Healing
04. Union
05. The Fall
06. Lie To Me
07. Wish And Steadiness
08. Legend
09. Under The Flag Of Mary Read
10. The Scars That You Can't See
11. Eternity
12. Mr. Sin
13. Leonardo Da Vinci
14. Lady Of Silence
15. Dance With The Devil

Secret Sphere One Night In Tokyo

SECRET SPHERE sind:
Michele Luppi: Vocals
Aldo Lonobile: Lead/Rhythm Guitars
Andrea Buratto: Bass
Marco Pastorino: Rhythm Guitars and Backing Vocals
Gabriele Ciaccia: Keyboards & Piano
Marco Lazzarini: Drums
Mehr zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar schreiben

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Nach oben

NEWS

Alle News

Mach bei uns mit

BurnYourEars sucht Redakteure
Werde Redakteur(in) bei BurnYourEars!

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

Gebloggt

Special: EMPEROR Back-Katalog von Candlelight Records neu veröffentlicht

Das Vollplaybacktheater - Die drei ??? und der grüne Geist / Bericht aus Mannheim

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

Wölfi kommentierte Unfassbar: METALLICA werfen Lars Ulrich raus! (Edit: April, April!)
Sie wollten ihn ja bereits 1986 loswerden. Ich hab’ auch gehört, dass Dave Mustaine großen Einfluss auf die Entlassu...
chris kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Die Verlosung ist beendet. Vielen Dank an alle, die mitgemacht haben – waren ein paar sehr überzeugende Argumente da...
Toni kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Ich würde das Plakat gerne gewinnen, um meinem Bruder (großer Rammstein-Fan) ein einzigartiges Geburtstagsgeschenk zu ...
j kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Weil, mein Herz brennt..!
Nicole kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
...weil ich mit meinen 50 Jahren die Musik von Rammstein immer noch absolut phantastisch finde und ein großer Fan diese...