GUS G. (u.a. Ozzy Osbourne, Firewind): Gitarrenworkshop zum Song "Burn"


GUS G., Gitarrist bei OZZY OSBOURNE und Chef von FIREWIND, zeigt euch in dem unten angehängten Video, wie er seinen Solotrack “Burn” spielt, und geht auch auf weitere Techniken des Gitarrenspiels ein.
Das er dabei nicht mehr wie gewohnt auf einer ESP, sondern auf einer JACKSON Gitarre spielt, mit denen er kürzlich einen neuen Endorser Vertrag abgeschlossen hat, ist natürlich purer Zufall. Der Film wurde von Panagiotis Kountouras gefilmt. Viel Erfolg:



GUS dazu: "I'm beyond excited and honored to confirm that I've joined the Jackson guitar family. We're working on new versions of my Star shape guitars that I've played for more than 12 years. Plus, the fact that my custom shop axes are built by the legendary Mike Shannon, who built Randy Rhoads' first Jackson, gives me goosebumps and takes the excitement up 10 notches! Thanks to the Jackson team for making things happen, and I am stoked for this new guitar chapter ahead."
