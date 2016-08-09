  • Home
  DIO DISCIPLES: Fan-Videos von der Hologramm-Performance mit RONNIE JAMES DIO beim W:O:A online

DIO DISCIPLES haben während ihrer Performance beim Wacken Open Air mit Hilfe der Firma EYELLUSION den verstorbenen Ronnie James Dio per Hologramm auf die Bühne geholt und mit ihm „We Rock“ gespielt.

Über ein Jahr hat EYELUSSION an diesem Projekt gearbeitet und es ist das erste Mal dass eine Band live mit einem Hologramm rockt.

Ronnies Witwe und Managerin von DIO DISCIPLES Wendy Dio kommentiert die Aktion so: "When I first experienced the full production of Ronnie performing with his band as a hologram, I couldn't believe my eyes and ears. With Eyellusion, we have been able to get Ronnie back up on stage where he belongs, ensuring that his music and memory live on. I want Ronnie's fans around the world to share this experience."

Craig Goldie, Gitarrist der DIO DISCIPLES ergänzt: "We know how much the fans miss Ronnie and the special and unequaled element that he brought to his live performances. Being able to recreate that same kind of magic for his fans at Wacken was incredible. For so many years Ronnie always invested big in his live shows as his way to give back to the fans, and that is exactly what we aimed to do with this latest performance. We can't wait to bring this experience to even more of his fans and perhaps even a newer generation when we bring this incredible live experience on the road next year."
Mehr zu:

