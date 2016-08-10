  • Home
  OPERATION:MINDCRIME streamen mit "The Fight" weiteren Song vom kommenden Album "Resurrection"

OPERATION:MINDCRIME streamen mit "The Fight" weiteren Song vom kommenden Album "Resurrection"


Die um den ehemaligen QUEENSRYCHE-Sänger Geoff Tate versammelten OPERATION: MIDCRIME haben mit "The Fight" einen weiteren Song von ihrem kommenden Album "Resurrection" veröffentlicht. Die Platte selbst wird am 23. September via Frontiers Music erscheinen.



01. Resurrection
02. When All Falls Away
03. A Moment In Time
04. Through the Noize
05. Left For Dead
06. Miles Away
07. Healing My Wounds
08. The Fight
09. Taking On The World [Feat. Tim "Ripper" Owens And Blaze Bayley]
10. Invincible
11. A Smear Campaign
12. Which Side You're On
13. Into The Hands Of The World
14. Live From My Machine

Operation Mindcrime Resurrection1
