  ICY STEEL: Alle Infos zum anstehenden Album "Through The Ashes"

ICY STEEL: Alle Infos zum anstehenden Album "Through The Ashes"


ICY STEEL werden am 23. September ein neues Album mit dem Titel "Through The Ashes" als 2CD veröffentlichen.
Artwork und Tracklist der Platte sind bereits jetzt verfügbar:

Icy Steel Through The Ashes

Disc 1
01. Last Man On The Earth
02. Fire And Flames
03. The Day Became Night
04. Ritual Of The Wizard
05. Last Thing To Destroy
06. ...And The Warriors Return
07. Today The Rain Cries
08. The Earth After Man

Disc 2
01. Bard's Dream In The Silent Woodland
02. Ashes Of Glory
03. Inside The Glass Place
04. Shaman's Death
05. The Weight Of Signs
