TREES OF ETERNITY posten Lyric-Video zum Track "Broken Mirror"

TREES OF ETERNITY haben mit "Broken Mirror" ihr erstes offizielles Video veröffentlicht.
Die außergewöhnliche Band basiert auf einer Kooperation von Juha Raivio (SWALLOW THE SUN) und der viel zu früh verstorbenen südafrikanischen Sängerin Aleah.
Die Band hat dazu am 10.08.2016 folgendes Statement auf Facebook abgegeben:
Dear friends. Today is the day we can start to celebrate the music, lyrics and life of our beautiful Queen who so tragically and suddenly crossed the bridge of stars and left this world so young and so soon... So with tears in my eyes but my heart pounding with a proud, victorious beat I can finally tell you that our long awaited album "Hour of the Nightingale" will be released worldwide on November 11th through Svart Records and pre-orders start September 5th.
Here is the first single from the album, "Broken Mirror", with a beautiful and very touching lyric video Vesa Ranta made for the song.
There really are no words to describe the ultimate weight of the darkness, or the rays of the brightest of light that this album holds within its songs and lyrics. In so many ways this album turned out to be the most important album I´ve done in my life, and we both loved it from the first note to the last as we wrote it.
About Aleah... I have never met a person and a musician more connected to the very core of the absolute emotion and the soul of each note and every word she wrote or sang. She wanted her music and lyrics to be 110% honest and truthful, absolutely nothing less would do. Music was her religion and passion, a gateway to her soul and beyond. There will never be another songwriter or voice like hers that can turn the day into the darkest of night, or turn the darkness into blinding light with just one word or a whisper.
We were very proud to record "Hour of the Nightingale" together with our friends, band mates and amazing musicians, Kai Hahto, Mattias and Fredrik Norrman who all played their hearts out on this album. And working with another good friend Jens Bogren producing, recording, mixing and mastering the album we were ready to take this music to the world and play it to you all. Sadly that never happened... But this is the point where we can finally start this long journey and celebrate our Queen and singer Aleah Starbridge whose words and music will live forever on!
My heart is truly black and broken after the tragic loss of Aleah, but
every time hearing her voice in these songs something pierces through the darkness like an flaming arrow. I hope this album will do the same to you no matter what might be shadowing your own path and bring you some solace and peace.
I want to thank you all for showing so much love towards Aleah after her sudden passing. My friends, this is where her legacy starts, through the voice of an angel at this hour of the nightingale. Bless you all.
Juha & and for behalf of Kai, Fredrik and Mattias / Trees of Eternity
Das kommende Album "Hour Of The Nightingale" wird am 11.11.2016 via Svart Records veröffentlicht, vorbestellt werden kann die CD ab 05.September.
Tracklist:
1.My Requiem
2.Eye of Night
3.Condemned to Silence (feat. Mick Moss von ANTIMATTER)
4.A Million Tears
5.Hour of the Nightingale
6.The Passage
7.Broken Mirror
8.Black Ocean
9.Sinking Ships
10.Gallows Bird (feat. Nick Holmes von PARADISE LOST)
Total playing time: 1 hour 3 minutes.
Die Band:
Aleah Starbridge: vocals
Juha Raivio : guitar
Kai Hahto: drums
Mattias Norrman: bass
Fredrik Norrman: guitar
