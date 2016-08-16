SAXON: Alle Infos zur kommenden Live Doppel-CD/DVD "Let Me Feel Your Power"

SAXON werden am 23. September ein neues Live-Doppelalbum via UDR Music veröffentlichen. Selbiges wird sowohl einen Mitschnitt des Konzertes, das die Truppe im vergangenen November in München als Support von MOTÖRHEAD spielte als auch eine weitere Show aus dem letzten Jahr, welche die Band in Chicago absolvierte, enthalten.
Das Package wird als 2CD+DVD, 2CD+Bluray sowie als Doppel-Vinyl inkl. Bluray und zwei CDs erscheinen.
CD I:
01. Battering Ram [Live In Munich]
02. Motorcycle Man [Live In Munich]
03. Sacrifice [Live In Munich]
04. Destroyer [Live In Munich]
05. Power And The Glory [Live In Munich]
06. 20000FT [Live In Munich]
07. Devils Footprint [Live In Munich]
08. Heavy Metal Thunder [Live In Munich]
09. Queen Of Hearts [Live In Munich]
10. Princess Of The Night [Live In Munich]
11. Wheels Of Steel [Live In Munich]
12. Denim And Leather [Live In Munich]
13. Crusader [Live In Munich]
14. Eye Of The Storm [Live In Brighton]
15. Battalions Of Steel [Live In Brighton]
16. Requiem [Live In Brighton]
CD II - Live In Chicago:
01. Motorcycle Man
02. Battering Ram
03. This Town Rocks
04. Sacrifice
05. Power And The Glory
06. Solid Ball Of Rock
07. Dallas 1 PM
08. Heavy Metal Thunder
09. Rock The Nations
10. The Eagle Has Landed
11. Wheels Of Steel
12. Backs To The Wall
13. Just Let Me Rock
14. Strong Arm Of The Law
15. 747 [Strangers In The Night]
16. Princess Of The Night
17. Crusader
