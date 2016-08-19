METALLICA: Alle Details und das erste Video zum kommenden Album "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct"

Das neue METALLICA Album wird den Titel "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct" tragen und am 18. November in den Handel kommen. Die "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct" Track List, das Cover Artwork und ein Musikvideo zum neuen Song "Hardwired" wurde jetzt hier online gestellt.
Die Band sagte: "'Hardwired...' represents the next phase of our journey as METALLICA and we are so excited to share it with you.
"If anyone was tuned into radio station 93X in Minneapolis earlier today, you heard the world debut of the first track, 'Hardwired' and we're hoping you'll hear a lot more of it in the coming days.
"Produced by Greg Fidelman, along with James and Lars, this is our eleventh studio album and is available for pre-order in a variety of configurations including 12 songs on a double CD, vinyl, digital download, as well as a deluxe version with the riffs that were the origins of the album. Everyone who pre-orders the album through Metallica.com will receive an instant download of the song 'Hardwired'."
Hier die Tracklist zum Album:
Disc One
01. Hardwired
02. Atlas, Rise!
03. Now That We're Dead
04. Moth Into Flame
05. Am I Savage?
06. Halo On Fire
Disc Two
01. Confusion
02. Dream No More
03. ManUNkind
04. Here Comes Revenge
05. Murder One
06. Spit Out The Bone
Disc Three (Deluxe Edition Only)
01. Lords Of Summer
02. Riff Charge (Riff Origins)
03. N.W.O.B.H.M. A.T.M. (Riff Origins)
04. Tin Shot (Riff Origins)
05. Plow (Riff Origins)
06. Sawblade (Riff Origins)
07. RIP (Riff Origins)
08. Lima (Riff Origins)
09. 91 (Riff Origins)
10. MTO (Riff Origins)
11. RL72 (Riff Origins)
12. Frankenstein (Riff Origins)
13. CHI (Riff Origins)
14. X Dust (Riff Origins)
Kommentare (0)