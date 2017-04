METALLICA: Alle Details und das erste Video zum kommenden Album "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct"

Das neue METALLICA Album wird den Titel "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct" tragen und am 18. November in den Handel kommen. Die "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct" Track List, das Cover Artwork und ein Musikvideo zum neuen Song "Hardwired" wurde jetzt hier online gestellt.

Die Band sagte: "'Hardwired...' represents the next phase of our journey as METALLICA and we are so excited to share it with you."If anyone was tuned into radio station 93X in Minneapolis earlier today, you heard the world debut of the first track, 'Hardwired' and we're hoping you'll hear a lot more of it in the coming days."Produced by Greg Fidelman, along with James and Lars, this is our eleventh studio album and is available for pre-order in a variety of configurations including 12 songs on a double CD, vinyl, digital download, as well as a deluxe version with the riffs that were the origins of the album. Everyone who pre-orders the album through Metallica.com will receive an instant download of the song 'Hardwired'."Disc One01. Hardwired02. Atlas, Rise!03. Now That We're Dead04. Moth Into Flame05. Am I Savage?06. Halo On FireDisc Two01. Confusion02. Dream No More03. ManUNkind04. Here Comes Revenge05. Murder One06. Spit Out The BoneDisc Three (Deluxe Edition Only)01. Lords Of Summer02. Riff Charge (Riff Origins)03. N.W.O.B.H.M. A.T.M. (Riff Origins)04. Tin Shot (Riff Origins)05. Plow (Riff Origins)06. Sawblade (Riff Origins)07. RIP (Riff Origins)08. Lima (Riff Origins)09. 91 (Riff Origins)10. MTO (Riff Origins)11. RL72 (Riff Origins)12. Frankenstein (Riff Origins)13. CHI (Riff Origins)14. X Dust (Riff Origins)