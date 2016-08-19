SONATA ARCTICA stellen ersten Trailer zu "The Ninth Hour" ins Netz

SONATA ARCTICA haben zu ihrem anstehenden, neunten Album "The Ninth Hour", welches am 7. Oktober auf den Markt kommen wird, einen Trailer ins Netz gestellt.
Hier die Tracklist zu „The Ninth Hour“:
01. Closer To An Animal
02. Life
03. Fairytale
04. We Are What We Are
05. Till Death’s Done Us Apart
06. Among The Shooting Stars
07. Rise A Night
08. Fly, Navigate, Communicate
09. Candle Lawns
10. White Pearl, Black Oceans Part II – “By The Grace Of The Ocean”
11. On The Faultline (Closure To An Animal)
Bonus:
12. Run To You
