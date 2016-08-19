  • Home
  HARTMANN geben Albumdetails zu "Shadows & Silhouettes" bekannt

HARTMANN geben Albumdetails zu "Shadows & Silhouettes" bekannt


HARTMANN, die Band Gitarrist und Sänger Oliver Hartmann (u.a. auch AVANTASIA), veröffentlicht am 30. September das neues Album "Shadows & Silhouettes" via Pride & Joy Music. Passend dazu wurden jetzt die Tracklist und das Coverartwork präsentiert.

HArtmann Shadows and Silhouettes

Hier die Tracklist zu „Shadows & Silhouettes“:
01. Irresistible
02. Glow
03. High On You
04. When Your Mama Was a Hippie
05. Jaded Heart
06. Amazing
07. Still the Same
08. I Would Murder for You
09. The Letting Go
10. To Good to be True
11. Shadow in My Eyes
12. Last Goodbye
