RUNNING WILD: Lyric-Video zum Track "Black Bart" online

RUNNING WILD haben ihr neues Lyric-Video zum Song „Black Bart“ ins Netz gestellt.
Das Album "Rapid Foray", auf dem der Song enthalten ist, gibt es ab dem 26. August via SPV/Steamhammer. Über die Geschichte hinter dem Song sagt Frontmann Rolf Kasparek: "Bartholomew Roberts, genannt "Black Bart", war nicht nur die schillerndste Figur der Pirateriegeschichte, sondern auch die erfolgreichste mit über 200 gekaperten Schiffen."
Die Tracklist von "Rapid Foray":
1. Black Skies, Red Flag
2. Warmongers
3. Stick To Your Guns
4. Rapid Foray
5. By The Blood In Your Heart
6. The Depth Of The Sea – Nautilus (instr.)
7. Black Bart
8. Hellestrified
9. Blood Moon Rising
10. Into The West
11. Last Of The Mohicans
