  MESHUGGAH veröffentlichen Albumtrailer zu "The Violent Sleep Of Reason"

MESHUGGAH veröffentlichen Albumtrailer zu "The Violent Sleep Of Reason"

Die Schweden von MESHUGGAH werden am 07.10.2016 ihr achtes Albums namens "The Violent Sleep Of Reason" via Nuclear Blast veröffentlichen. Einen ersten Vorgeschmack bietet die Band mit einem ersten Albumtrailer, den ihr euch hier ansehen könnt:



Tomas Haake kommentiert: "Basically, the whole idea of why we chose the title is it kinda connects with the lyrical content of the album. Which is to a fair degree about current events and what you see is going on as far as terrorism today, extremist views on ideals, and religious dogma and the violent implications that you get from being asleep so to speak and not acting/reacting to what is going on in the proper way"

Das Album wurde von der Band selbst produziert und von Tue Madsen im Puk Studios in Kaerby, Dänemark aufgenommen. Für das Cover wurde erneut Keerych Luminokaya engagiert, der bereits für das Artwork der Alben “Koloss” und “The Ophidian Trek” verantwortlich war.

"The Violent Sleep Of Reason" wird in den folgenden Formaten erhältlich sein:
- CD Digipak
- Schwarze Double LP
- farbige (verschiedene Farben) Double LP
- Mailorder Exclusive Box Set: Limitiert auf 1,000 weltweitInklusive einer Latex-Gesichtsmaske, 2 Stickern, 2 1.25” Buttons, einer Posterflagge und einem Echtheitszertifikat

Dies ist die Trackliste des neuen Albums:

1. Clockworks
2. Born in Dissonance
3. MonstroCity
4. By the Ton
5. Violent Sleep of Reason
6. Ivory Tower
7. Stifled
8. Nostrum
9. Our Rage Won’t Die
10. Into Decay
