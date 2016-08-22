ICED EARTH: Gitarrist Troy Seele steigt aus

Gitarrist Troy Seele hat seine Trennung von ICED EARTH bekannt gegeben. Nach zehn Jahren Bandzugehörigkeit möchte er sich verstärkt um seinen unter Autismus leidenden Sohn und seine Familie kümmern. Bei Bandleader Jon Schaffer und den ICED EARTH-Fans weltweit bedankt sich Seele für die Jahre lange Unterstützung.
Hier ist Seeles Statement im Wortlaut: “After close to ten years as a guitarist in Iced Earth, the time has come for me to step away. Some of you know, but many do not, that I have a child with Autism. In the past I had a great support system that has allowed me to pursue a career in music. That is no longer the case and it has forced me to make a difficult decision. I’ve always believed that family comes first, and now it is time for me to focus on that.
The demanding life style of being in a professional heavy metal band is no longer an option for me. Knowing the band is focused on a new album and touring cycle, and given my circumstances, this is the best time for me to step down. Playing in Iced Earth has been a great experience. It’s taken me around the world many times and given me the chance to meet many of my heroes, as well as play in front of crowds larger than I ever dreamed of. I personally want to thank Jon and the guys for the music and the amazing times through the years. Thank you to the fans for understanding and for your support.”
ICED EARTH-Sänger Stu Block äußert sich folgendermaßen: “It’s very sad that Troy is leaving. He will be missed and will always be considered family to us. I wish him the best of luck in everything he does.”
Jon Schaffer, ICED EARTH-Gitarrist, sagt, “Troy was a good friend before he became a part of the team, and always will be. I understand and respect his decision. We shared some of the most amazing times of our lives together. We laughed hard, and we laughed often. Be well brother. We all wish you the very best.”
Troy Seeles letzter Gig mit der Band wird am 16.10.2016 auf dem Knotfest in Mexico City stattfinden.
Wer sich berufen fühlt, ICED EARTH demnächst als Gitarrist zu unterstützen, kann über diesen Link sein Audition-Video und Kontaktdaten an die Band senden: https://www.dropbox.com/request/OTbbKP82hQoFOocKUn25
