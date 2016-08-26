ASPHYX - Erster Song von "Incoming Death" & Release-Shows

ASPHYX veröffentlichen am 30. September ihre neue Scheibe “Incoming Death”, den Titeltrack könnt Ihr Euch jetzt als Video reinfahren. Zudem wurden zwei Album-Release-Gigs angekündigt, davon einer im Essener Turock am 6. Oktober.
ASPHYX Sänger Martin van Drunen kommentiert den Song wie folgt:
“’Incoming Death’ was musicwise composed in perhaps 10 minutes when Husky and Paul were checking the sound in the Perle am Rhein studio for the flexi recordings. When we all freaked out on it, we knew we had the title track for the album. It's so typical our ASPHYX death metal style. Straight forward, no nonsense, three riff, in-your-face death metal. Not that we were looking for a title track that would be in the tradition of ‘Death The Brutal Way’ or ‘Deathhammer’. It just came out like this. It's a damn neckbreaker to raise hell to when playing live and that's why the choice for the track was only natural. Stanza, chorus, repeat, bridge, stanza, chorus, end. That's how it's done. On Instinct. Lyricwise three times death and gore by plague, aliens and zombies. And some metalbeasts are even shorter than two minutes! So grab a beer, bang that head and scream along. This is fucken ASPHYX and we always deliver the goods!“
ASPHYX live:
03.09.2016 Essen (Germany) - Turock Open Air
10.09.2016 Hüttikon (Switzerland) - Meh Suff Fest
17.09.2016 Püchersreuth (Germany) - Storm Crusher Festival
06.10.2016 Essen (Germany) - Turock / Album release show!
07.10.2016 Arnhem (The Netherlands) - Willemeen / Album release show!
19.11.2016 Ostrava (Czech Republic) - Dolní oblast Vítkovice
26.11.2016 Bucharest (Romania) - November To Dismember Festival
14.01.2017 Berlin (Germany) - Slaughterhouse
04.03.2017 Umea (Sweden) - House Of Metal Festival
16.04.2017 München (Germany) - Dark Easter Metal Meeting
Mehr Dates folgen ...
