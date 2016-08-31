GUS G. - Neues Video zum Instrumental “The Quest”

Gitarrenhexer, Ozzy-Osbourne-Bandmitglied und FIREWIND Band-Vorstand GUS G. hat einen weiteren Song von seinem Solowerk “Brand New Revolution” (2015) in Bewegtbild umgesetzt. Schaut Euch hier den von Filmen wie "Mad Max" oder "Conan der Barbar" inspirierten Clip zum instrumentalen Album-Opener “The Quest” an:
GUS G. kommentiert: “Today is a very exciting day for me - not only it's the start of my Solo tour in the US (w/ Angel Vivaldi), but the premier of my new video for "The Quest". This is a very special track, as it's the only instrumental from my "Brand New Revolution" solo album, and it's an over the top, high energy Metal track, with tons of shredding, big melodies and crazy arrangements. Since the album release, people have been telling me how much they've been enjoying this song, so I decided to make a video for it!
Working with the iCode Team in Serbia was a great experience and our goal was to make a crazy, cinematic, action packed video inspired by some of my favorite 80s cult classic films like Mad Max, Conan The Barbarian & Highlander. If you're into any of these movies, I'm sure you'll dig this video! Plus, is there a guitar player on this Earth that wouldn't wanna kill bad guys with his guitar superpowers? Enjoy my friends!”
