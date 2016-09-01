JIMMY EAT WORLD posten Lyric Video zum brandneuen "Sure & Certain"

JIMMY EAT WORLD spendieren einen zweiten neuen Song aus ihrem 11. Studioalbum "Integrity Blues", das am 21.10.2016 erscheinen wird. Zieht euch das brandneue Lyric Video zu "Sure & Certain":

Den Song kommentiert Jim Adkins (Sänger und Gitarrist) so: "The song is about how limiting your own ideas for perfection can be. That, in constantly gunning with blinders on for achieving your ideal expectation, you are limiting your ability to appreciate all the things surrounding you in the present."