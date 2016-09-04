SOULBURN - Neues Album “Earthless Pagan Spirit” im November

Die Holländer Death-Doomer SOULBURN werden ihr drittes Album “Earthless Pagan Spirit” am 18. November via Century Media Records veröffentlichen. Das Teil wurde im niederländischen Harrow Studio und Double Noise Studio aufgenommen und von Magnus "Devo" Andersson im Endarker Studio Sweden (Marduk, Ofermod, etc.) gemixt. Das Cover Artwork steht bereits (siehe oben).
SOULBURN Sänger und Bassist Twan van Geel kommentiert die Veröffentlichung wie folgt:
"SOULBURN’s “Earthless Pagan Spirit” marks the band’s third full-length album since the 1996 debut album “Feeding On Angels”. As people often say about a band’s third album is that it should show the bands ‘true’ face. Well, “Earthless Pagan Spirit” melts the rough elements of the past in perfect balance with the corrosive taste of the new. Showing a band who have set out a delicate blend of old-school breathing Black Metal that strengthens its venom with a poisonous twist of Doom and Death Metal. Where its predecessor “The Suffocating Darkness” already wandered, “Earthless Pagan Spirit” sets its sails further down the blackest of seas. Lyrically “Earthless Pagan Spirit” is breathing a Nietzschean storm upon this narrow minded religious plague this world is infested by. A serpent’s tongue spreading fear to some, yet a glorified temptation to others. Those who read between the lines may illuminate in its satanic glare and find new meaning in them."
SOULBURN live:
04.09.2016 Essen (Germany) - Turock Open Air
08.10.2016 Veghel (The Netherlands) - Veghel Deathfest
19.11.2016 Koblenz (Germany) - Florinsmarkt
16.12.2016 Eindhoven (The Netherlands) - Eindhoven Metal Meeting
11.03.2017 Beek en Donk (The Netherlands) - Fortress Fest
Kommentare (0)