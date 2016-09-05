  • Home
SONIC SYNDICATE starten ein neues Kapitel mit "Confessions"


SONIC SYNDICATE werden am 14. Oktober ihr neues Album "Confessions" veröffentlichen und präsentieren die erste Single "Start a War".

Mit "Confessions" soll erneut ein neues Kapitel aufgeschlagen werden. So soll das Album durch Ehrlichkeit und Verletzlichkeit in den Songs und Lyrics geprägt sein.

Single "Start A War"




Tracklist: 

01. Confessions 
02. It's a Shame 
03. Start a war 
04. Falling 
05. I like it rough 
06. Still Believe 
07. Crystalize 
08. Burn to Live 
09. Life is Not a Map 
10. Russian Roulette 
11. Closure 
12. Halfway down The Road
