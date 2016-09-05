SONIC SYNDICATE starten ein neues Kapitel mit "Confessions"

SONIC SYNDICATE werden am 14. Oktober ihr neues Album "Confessions" veröffentlichen und präsentieren die erste Single "Start a War".
Mit "Confessions" soll erneut ein neues Kapitel aufgeschlagen werden. So soll das Album durch Ehrlichkeit und Verletzlichkeit in den Songs und Lyrics geprägt sein.
Single "Start A War"
Tracklist:
01. Confessions
02. It's a Shame
03. Start a war
04. Falling
05. I like it rough
06. Still Believe
07. Crystalize
08. Burn to Live
09. Life is Not a Map
10. Russian Roulette
11. Closure
12. Halfway down The Road
