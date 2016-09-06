  • Home
  BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION arbeiten an viertem Studioalbum

Anhänger der Rock-Supergroup BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION dürfen sich auf ein neues Lebenszeichen ihrer Helden freuen: Bassist/Sänger Glenn Hughes (ex-DEEP PURPLE, ex-BLACK SABBATH) und Gitarrist/Sänger Joe Bonamassa haben damit begonnen, Songs für das noch unbetitelte vierte Studioalbum zu schreiben.

Die außerdem aus Keyboarder Derek Sherinian (ex-DREAM THEATER) und Drummer Jason Bonham bestehende Truppe hatte sich nach angeblichen Streitereien zwischen Hughes und Bonamassa 2012 aufgelöst, kündigte früher in diesem Jahr aber eine Reunion an. Entgegen der Fan-Meinungen hätten sich Bonamassa und er aber nie gestritten, so Hughes in einem Interview mit dem dänischen Magazin Metalized:

"In February I was doing an interview with Gary Graff, the editor of Billboard magazine in America. Gary asked me some questions about Hall Of Fame [induction]. I said to him that I don't think I will ever be in a band again after BLACK COUNTRY because the legacy of those three albums was so mighty and the band was so good with each member being very, very good. I said to him that BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION will be the last band I play in. Three weeks later, Joe Bonamassa calls me for dinner. I had no idea why.

We're friends. We've always been friends. People thought we weren't friends. He said, 'Hey, don't you think it's time we make another great album?' I said, 'I do. And do you know that this is the last band I am gonna play in?' We joked about it.

Joe and I are very friendly. We never ever fell out. Joe is a solo artist as I am now."he fans on the Internet thought we were fighting. We never fought.

When Joe and I had dinner in March in L.A., we hugged each other and said, 'Hey, we're friends, we're family.' I am a big fan of Joe as a person and a musician, and I like his fans."

We are going to do this one step at a time. Let's do the album and think about doing some shows. Let's see what happens. Let's embrace it."

Auf die Frage nach seinen Erwartungen an das vierte BCC-Album antwortete Hughes ganz selbstbewusst: "I think the world needs another big rock album." Hoffen wir, dass BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION genau das abliefern können.
