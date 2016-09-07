  • Home
HELMET - Neues Album "Dead To The World" kommt im Oktober


Die Band Helmet 2016 Foto © Jacob Blickenstaff Photography
Die New Yorker HELMET melden sich sechs Jahre nach ihrem letzten Album ("Seeing Eye Dog" erschien 2010) zurück: "Dead To The World" heißt die neue Platte der 1989 gegründeten Alternative-Metaller und erscheint am 28. Oktober 2016 via earMusic. Im November gehen die Jungs um Bandkopf Page Hamilton dann auf US-Tour.

Auf der Bandpage schreibt Hamilton in der Album-News etwas kryptisch (oder ist es ein Song-Text?):

“Catch phrases, punchlines, guns, bluster, ammo, incivility, impatience, murder. You, me, us, them, life, liberty and the pursuit of property. We disagree, we disrespect, discourse disappears in the age of access. When in doubt GET LOUD! It’s my way or the highway, thank you Lawrence Tierney!

Religious tchotchkes nailed to the walls of homes above razor-scarred mirrors. Do you meditate, levitate, pray? Live in LA! I’m a huge fan, got a perfume line, smell nice, plan my next move. Threats loom, the bad news network blooms, fear sells. Just get em out, the spying neighbors, suspects, terrorists our forefathers intent. ‘If you don’t like it, leave’ and call it democracy.”

Produziert hat Page Hamilton selbst, gemixt wurde die Scheibe von Jay Baumgardner. "Dead To The World" wird es als CD Digipack, als transparente Vinyl-Version sowie Download geben.

"Dead To The World" Tracklist:

01. Life or Death
02. I ♥ My Guru
03. Bad News
04. Red Scare
05. Dead To The World
06. Green Shirt
07. Expect The World
08. Die Alone
09. Drunk In The Afternoon
10. Look Alive
11. Life or Death (Slow)

Das Cover-Artwork steht bereits:

Helmet dead to the world cover
Mehr zu:

