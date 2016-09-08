ALTER BRIDGE veröffentlichen Lyric Video zu "My Champion"

ALTER BRIDGE kredenzen uns noch einen neuen Song aus ihrem fünften Studioalbum "The Last Hero": Diesmal in Form eines Lyric Videos zum Track "My Champion". Hier ist das Ding:



Myles Kennedy kommentiert den Song: “The lyric was actually inspired by thinking back to my situation as a kid. I was this really small, underdeveloped kid who had to work extremely hard to keep up with all of my peers. It was very frustrating. I would hear a lot of words of encouragement from parents, coaches, or teachers though. A lot of those things were stored away, and they manifested themselves in this song. I’ve been able to apply some of those concepts in my life a thousand times over since then.”