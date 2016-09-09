RED FANG: Offizielles Musikvideo zum brandneuen Track "Shadows"

Die aus Portland stammenden Rocker RED FANG haben mit "Shadows" ein neues Musikvideo veröffentlicht. Der Track stammt vom neuen Album "Only Ghosts", das im Oktober 2016 erscheint und von Ross Robinson produziert wurde.



Sänger/Gitarrist Bryan Giles äußert sich wie folgt zum Video: "We had the pleasure of working with Whitey McConnaughy again on another music video.It was a crazy adventure through the woods in rural Oregon. It has stunt men, real firepower and some great explosions! We had a blast on this one."