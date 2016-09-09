  • Home
  • ARMORED SAINT planen neues Livealbum für Anfang 2017

ARMORED SAINT planen neues Livealbum für Anfang 2017

ARMORED SAINT werden Anfang 2017 ein neues Livealbum auf den Markt bringen. Für die zweite Live-Veröffentlichung nach "Saints Will Conquer" (1989 erschienen) hat die Truppe ihren Auftritt beim Wacken Open Air 2015 sowie ihren Headliner-Gig in Aschaffenburg mitgeschnitten. 


Wer das Livealbum kaufen möchte, kann die Band bei Pledge Music unterstützen und sich so verschiedene Goodies wie signierte CDs und Platten oder Testpressungen und Bundles sichern.

Warum sich ARMORED SAINT für diesen Weg entschieden haben, erklärt die Band so: "Why PledgeMusic? Our fans have been extremely supportive over the years. We want to share the process of realizing this project with you by giving you the chance to be a part of it, from start to finish. How does it work? You place your orders here and when the album is released, you will get your items in the mail. But throughout the process, you will have access to the regular updates that we will post on this page."

Neben einem digitalen Download aller Tracks beim Kauf eines der Formate erhalten Unterstützer Zugang zu Behind the scenes-Material inklusive Footage vom Wacken Open Air 2015, Ozzfest 2016 und anderen Auftritten.
