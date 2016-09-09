FATES WARNING kommen 2017 auf Europatour

Die US-Progger FATES WARNING haben die ersten Tourtermine in Europa Anfang 2017 bekannt gegeben, auf der sie ihr aktuelles Album "Theories Of Flight" live vorstellen werden. Als Opener sind ARMORED DAWN mit dabei.

An folgenden Terminen könnt ihr euch FATES WARNING live geben:FATES WARNING – “Theories Of Flight” Tour 201724.01.2017 Hamburg (Germany) – Logo25.01.2017 Cologne (Germany) – Underground27.01.2017 Essen (Germany) – Turock28.01.2017 Uden (The Netherlands) – De Pul29.01.2017 Haarlem (The Netherlands) – Patronaat30.01.2017 Aschaffenburg (Germany) – Colossaal01.02.2017 Brno (Czech Republic) – Metro Music Bar02.02.2017 Budapest (Hungary) – A3803.02.2017 Bratislava (Slovakia) - Majestic Music Club04.02.207 Munich (Germany) – Backstage Halle05.02.2017 Stuttgart (Germany) – Universum07.02.2017 Nuernberg (Germany) – Hirsch08.02.2017 Aarau (Switzerland) – Kiff09.02.2017 Bologna (Italy) – Zona Roveri10.02.2017 Brescia (Italy) – Circolo Colony12.02.2017 Athens (Greece) – Gagarin205FATES WARNING-Sänger Ray Alder wendet sich an die Fans: “Hello all! We are happy to finally announce the tour dates for the first leg of our world tour for "Theories Of Flight"! We are very excited and cannot wait to hit the road with the new album! There will be more dates announced soon, as well as a few surprises, so keep an eye out... We look forward to seeing you all on this next tour! See you soon!”