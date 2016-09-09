  • Home
  FATES WARNING kommen 2017 auf Europatour

FATES WARNING kommen 2017 auf Europatour

Die US-Progger FATES WARNING haben die ersten Tourtermine in Europa Anfang 2017 bekannt gegeben, auf der sie ihr aktuelles Album "Theories Of Flight" live vorstellen werden. Als Opener sind ARMORED DAWN mit dabei.

An folgenden Terminen könnt ihr euch FATES WARNING live geben:

FATES WARNING – “Theories Of Flight” Tour 2017

24.01.2017 Hamburg (Germany) – Logo
25.01.2017 Cologne (Germany) – Underground
27.01.2017 Essen (Germany) – Turock
28.01.2017 Uden (The Netherlands) – De Pul
29.01.2017 Haarlem (The Netherlands) – Patronaat
30.01.2017 Aschaffenburg (Germany) – Colossaal
01.02.2017 Brno (Czech Republic) – Metro Music Bar
02.02.2017 Budapest (Hungary) – A38
03.02.2017 Bratislava (Slovakia) - Majestic Music Club
04.02.207 Munich (Germany) – Backstage Halle
05.02.2017 Stuttgart (Germany) – Universum
07.02.2017 Nuernberg (Germany) – Hirsch
08.02.2017 Aarau (Switzerland) – Kiff
09.02.2017 Bologna (Italy) – Zona Roveri
10.02.2017 Brescia (Italy) – Circolo Colony
12.02.2017 Athens (Greece) – Gagarin205

FATES WARNING-Sänger Ray Alder wendet sich an die Fans: “Hello all! We are happy to finally announce the tour dates for the first leg of our world tour for "Theories Of Flight"! We are very excited and cannot wait to hit the road with the new album! There will be more dates announced soon, as well as a few surprises, so keep an eye out... We look forward to seeing you all on this next tour! See you soon!”
