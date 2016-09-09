KORPIKLAANI: Neue Single "FC Lahti"

Die finnischen Folk Metaller KORPIKLAANI veröffentlichen heute eine neue digitale Single mit dem Namen "FC Lahti". Dies ist eine ganz besondere Veröffentlichung, denn die Band supportet damit den Fußballverein FC Lahti, der dieses Jahr sein 20-jähirgen Jubiläum feiert und in der Veikkausliiga spielt.



Hier ist der Song:Jonne sagt dazu: “When I was asked if Korpiklaani would want to support the local football team playing at the top level in Finland, my answer was definitely yes. My first idea on how to take this forward was the thing that is important to us as a band, to write a song, a new official anthem for FC Lahti, and here it is now. Lyrics are not just about football, but also about love for your home town without forgetting its history. I wish the fans of FC Lahti and everyone else too will like the song.”Tomi Honkanen, Präsident des FC-Lahti, fügt hinzu: "FC Lahti and Korpiklaani are two strong brands that generate strong emotions in Lahti and internationally. At FC Lahti we value highly that Korpiklaani wears our colours and brings our great FC Lahti to the world. Lahti rocks!”