  HAMMERFALL veröffentlichen neue Single "The Sacred Vow"

HAMMERFALL veröffentlichen neue Single "The Sacred Vow"

Nach der Bekanntgabe von Cover und Titel des 10. Studioalbums "Built To Last" sowie den Tourdaten 2017 machen HAMMERFALL mit der Veröffentlichung der neuen Single "The Sacred Vow" einen weiteren in Richtung Album-Veröffentlichung am 04.11.2016 .

Das Lyric Video zu "The Sacred Vow" könnt ihr euch hier ansehen:



Warum die Wahl gerade auf "The Last Vow" als Single fiel, erklären HAMMEFALL so: “Choosing a track for this was not easy, as we had several suitable songs. But "The Sacred Vow” is a pretty classic HammerFall tune and very representative of the album as a whole: speed, power, energy and with a catchy chorus that oozes of heavy metal spirit!"

Die digitale Single ist bei den bekannten Plattformen erhältlich. "The Sacred Vow" ist außerdem ab sofort kostenlos erhältlich, wenn das neue ALbum via iTunes vorbestellt wird.
