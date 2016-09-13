  • Home
HEXVESSEL veröffentlichen Video zu "Drugged Up On The Universe"

Die Psychedelic-Rocker HEXVESSEL haben ein Video zum Song “Drugged Up On The Universe” online gestellt. Der Track stammt vom aktuellen Album “When We Are Death”:




Sänger Mat McNerney zum Clip:

“The video references the death of the hippie movement, with a Manson-like shamanic figure, or malevolent spirit. Bringing to life 60s/70s counter culture in an Eyes Wide Shut orgy of drugs, the Alice-like central character takes a spiritual journey. Enticed by the spirit, who has entered her expanded consciousness, her mind expands. She is lead outside and discovers there is a wider universe than the one she knows. 
It's a nature mystic metaphor for how that era has influenced the environmental movement which Hexvessel feel a part of. If you let it in, the spirit of nature will find you and expand your consciousness. You don't need drugs to get high on the nature of the universe!

It was directed by Frenchman David Fitt who has previously worked on videos for King Dude for example.”
