BOLT THROWER geben Auflösung bekannt (Update)

BOLT THROWER haben heute, genau ein Jahr nach dem Tod ihres Schlagzeugers Martin "Kiddie" Kearns, das Ende der Band bekannt gegeben – allerdings so verklausuliert, dass (Update) anfangs noch Raum zur Spekulation blieb. Nachdem jedoch seitens Band und Umfeld nichts Gegenteiliges gemeldet wurde und Sänger Karl Willetts den entsprechenden Tweet zur News auf unserer Seite geliked hat, ist die Auflösung offenbar tatsächlich besiegelt.
Laut dem aktuellen Statement auf der Website wurde mit dem Tod von Martin letztlich auch der Drummerposten der britischen Death-Metal-Legende zu Grabe getragen. Hier das Statement von Bolt Thrower:
"On behalf of ourselves and Kiddie’s family, we would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and support over the last 12 months. Together with Kiddie’s family we made the conscious decision to keep his unexpected death a private matter, and to take time out to deal with it all.
When Kiddie joined us back in 1994, although he was only 17, he instantly improved Bolt Thrower as a live band, and no one was more loyal to, and prouder to be in Bolt Thrower than him.
We spent over 20 years together, touring the world, with 3 different vocalists, but he was so much more than just a drummer to us. So when we carried his coffin to his final resting place, the Bolt Thrower drummer position was buried with him. He was, and will now forever remain THE Bolt Thrower drummer, our Powerhouse and friend Martin “Kiddie” Kearns.
As for the rest of us, Bolt Thrower has been our way of life for 30 years, never driven by money, fame or ego, but by our own personal principles and values that have guided us through life, and which bonded us as friends long before Bolt Thrower was even formed...
“We are not now that strength which in old days
moved earth and heaven; that which we are, we are;
One equal temper of heroic hearts,
made weak by time and fate, but strong in will
To strive, to seek, to find, and not to yield.”
- Tennyson – 1833"
Martin "Kiddie" Kearns starb heute vor einem Jahr im Alter von nur 38 Jahren. Wie das Magazin Invisible Oranges schreibt, wird Bolt Thrower Sänger Karl Willetts einige Bolt Thrower Songs mit seiner neuen Band MEMORIAM (gegründet im Januar 2016) im Live-Set spielen.
Bolt Thrower in besseren Tagen
