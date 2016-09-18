BRAINSTORM: "Metus Mortis" auf Vinyl

Zum 15. Jubiläum des Albums "Metus Mortis" veröffentlichen BRAINSTORM eben jenes Album nun auf Vinyl. Die Vinyledition enthält vier Bonustracks und kommt mit einem zusätzlichen Poster.
Trackliste "Metus Mortis":
01. Metus Mortis
02. Blind Suffering
03. Shadowland
04. Checkmate in Red
05. Hollow Hideaway
06. Weakness Sows Its Seed
07. Into the Never
08. Under Lights
09. Cycles
10. Behind
11. Meet Me in the Dark
12. Strength of Will
13. Face Down (Bonus)
14. (E.O.C.) Cross Gods Face (Bonus)
15. Don't Wait for Me (Bonus)
16. Savage (Bonus)
BRAINSTORM live:
Nights Of The Storm: Brainstorm, Winterstorm
23.09.16 Burglengenfeld (D) - VAZ Pfarrheim
24.09.16 Lindau (D) - Club Vaudeville
30.09.16 Mannheim (D) - 7er Club
01.10.16 Hirschaid (D) - Jahnhalle
14.10.16 Aalen (D) - Rock It
15.10.16 Rheine (D) - Hypothalamus
16.10.16 Bochum (D) - Matrix
21.10.16 The Ranch Festival, Hechingen (D)
11.-12.11.2016 Metal Hammer Paradise, Ferienpark Weissenhäuser Strand (D)
