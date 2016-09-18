  • Home
  • News
  • BRAINSTORM: "Metus Mortis" auf Vinyl

BRAINSTORM: "Metus Mortis" auf Vinyl

Zum 15. Jubiläum des Albums "Metus Mortis" veröffentlichen BRAINSTORM eben jenes Album nun auf Vinyl. Die Vinyledition enthält vier Bonustracks und kommt mit einem zusätzlichen Poster.


Trackliste "Metus Mortis":
01. Metus Mortis
02. Blind Suffering
03. Shadowland
04. Checkmate in Red
05. Hollow Hideaway
06. Weakness Sows Its Seed
07. Into the Never
08. Under Lights
09. Cycles
10. Behind
11. Meet Me in the Dark
12. Strength of Will
13. Face Down (Bonus)
14. (E.O.C.) Cross Gods Face (Bonus)
15. Don't Wait for Me (Bonus)
16. Savage (Bonus)

BRAINSTORM live:
Nights Of The Storm: Brainstorm, Winterstorm
23.09.16 Burglengenfeld (D) - VAZ Pfarrheim
24.09.16 Lindau (D) - Club Vaudeville
30.09.16 Mannheim (D) - 7er Club
01.10.16 Hirschaid (D) - Jahnhalle
14.10.16 Aalen (D) - Rock It
15.10.16 Rheine (D) - Hypothalamus
16.10.16 Bochum (D) - Matrix
21.10.16 The Ranch Festival, Hechingen (D)
11.-12.11.2016 Metal Hammer Paradise, Ferienpark Weissenhäuser Strand (D)
Mehr zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar schreiben

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Nach oben

News dazu

Empfohlene Artikel

Berichte und Beiträge dazu

NEWS

Alle News

Mach bei uns mit

BurnYourEars sucht Redakteure
Werde Redakteur(in) bei BurnYourEars!

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

Gebloggt

Special: EMPEROR Back-Katalog von Candlelight Records neu veröffentlicht

Das Vollplaybacktheater - Die drei ??? und der grüne Geist / Bericht aus Mannheim

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

Wölfi kommentierte Unfassbar: METALLICA werfen Lars Ulrich raus! (Edit: April, April!)
Sie wollten ihn ja bereits 1986 loswerden. Ich hab’ auch gehört, dass Dave Mustaine großen Einfluss auf die Entlassu...
chris kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Die Verlosung ist beendet. Vielen Dank an alle, die mitgemacht haben – waren ein paar sehr überzeugende Argumente da...
Toni kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Ich würde das Plakat gerne gewinnen, um meinem Bruder (großer Rammstein-Fan) ein einzigartiges Geburtstagsgeschenk zu ...
j kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Weil, mein Herz brennt..!
Nicole kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
...weil ich mit meinen 50 Jahren die Musik von Rammstein immer noch absolut phantastisch finde und ein großer Fan diese...