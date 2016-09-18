BRAINSTORM: "Metus Mortis" auf Vinyl

Zum 15. Jubiläum des Albums "Metus Mortis" veröffentlichen BRAINSTORM eben jenes Album nun auf Vinyl. Die Vinyledition enthält vier Bonustracks und kommt mit einem zusätzlichen Poster.



Trackliste "Metus Mortis":01. Metus Mortis02. Blind Suffering03. Shadowland04. Checkmate in Red05. Hollow Hideaway06. Weakness Sows Its Seed07. Into the Never08. Under Lights09. Cycles10. Behind11. Meet Me in the Dark12. Strength of Will13. Face Down (Bonus)14. (E.O.C.) Cross Gods Face (Bonus)15. Don't Wait for Me (Bonus)16. Savage (Bonus)BRAINSTORM live:Nights Of The Storm: Brainstorm, Winterstorm23.09.16 Burglengenfeld (D) - VAZ Pfarrheim24.09.16 Lindau (D) - Club Vaudeville30.09.16 Mannheim (D) - 7er Club01.10.16 Hirschaid (D) - Jahnhalle14.10.16 Aalen (D) - Rock It15.10.16 Rheine (D) - Hypothalamus16.10.16 Bochum (D) - Matrix21.10.16 The Ranch Festival, Hechingen (D)11.-12.11.2016 Metal Hammer Paradise, Ferienpark Weissenhäuser Strand (D)