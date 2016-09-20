DARK TRANQUILLITY verraten Atoma Tracklist

Am 4. November 2016 veröffentlichen DARK TRANQUILLITY ihr 11. Album “Atoma”. Vorab gibt's jetzt die Tracklist für Euch:
Tracklisting “Atoma”:
Encircled
Atoma
Forward Momentum
Neutrality
Force of Hand
Faithless by Default
The Pitiless
Our Proof of Life
Clearing Skies
When the World Screams
Merciless Fate
Caves and Embers
Das Album erscheint als Doppel-CD-Digipak in Nordamerika, europäische Fans können sich auf ein Mediabook freuen – Bonussongs: "The Absolute" und "Time Out of Place". Für Anfang 2017 ist auch eine Vinyl-Version geplant.
Kommentare (0)