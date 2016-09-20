  • Home
  • News
  • DARK TRANQUILLITY verraten Atoma Tracklist

DARK TRANQUILLITY verraten Atoma Tracklist


Dark Tranquillity
Am 4. November 2016 veröffentlichen DARK TRANQUILLITY ihr 11. Album “Atoma”. Vorab gibt's jetzt die Tracklist für Euch:

Tracklisting “Atoma”:

Encircled
Atoma
Forward Momentum
Neutrality
Force of Hand
Faithless by Default
The Pitiless
Our Proof of Life
Clearing Skies
When the World Screams
Merciless Fate
Caves and Embers

Das Album erscheint als Doppel-CD-Digipak in Nordamerika, europäische Fans können sich auf ein Mediabook freuen – Bonussongs: "The Absolute" und "Time Out of Place". Für Anfang 2017 ist auch eine Vinyl-Version geplant.
Mehr zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar schreiben

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Nach oben

News dazu

Empfohlene Artikel

Berichte und Beiträge dazu

NEWS

Alle News

Mach bei uns mit

BurnYourEars sucht Redakteure
Werde Redakteur(in) bei BurnYourEars!

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

Gebloggt

Special: EMPEROR Back-Katalog von Candlelight Records neu veröffentlicht

Das Vollplaybacktheater - Die drei ??? und der grüne Geist / Bericht aus Mannheim

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

Wölfi kommentierte Unfassbar: METALLICA werfen Lars Ulrich raus! (Edit: April, April!)
Sie wollten ihn ja bereits 1986 loswerden. Ich hab’ auch gehört, dass Dave Mustaine großen Einfluss auf die Entlassu...
chris kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Die Verlosung ist beendet. Vielen Dank an alle, die mitgemacht haben – waren ein paar sehr überzeugende Argumente da...
Toni kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Ich würde das Plakat gerne gewinnen, um meinem Bruder (großer Rammstein-Fan) ein einzigartiges Geburtstagsgeschenk zu ...
j kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Weil, mein Herz brennt..!
Nicole kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
...weil ich mit meinen 50 Jahren die Musik von Rammstein immer noch absolut phantastisch finde und ein großer Fan diese...