ASPHYX posten “Forerunners Of The Apocalypse” Video

Noch eine Woche, dann steht das neue ASPHYX Album “Incoming Death” in den Läden. Zur Einstimmung gibt's ein Video zum Song “Forerunners Of The Apocalypse”. ASPHYX Sänger Martin van Drunen kommentiert das Bewegtbild wie folgt:

“Forerunners Of The Apocalypse” is the first official video from the “Incoming Death” album. Done on a hot Thursday night at the Turbinenhalle in Oberhausen, Germany, where massive credits go out to the crew there. Lots of sweat, beers, laughter and probably the loudest playback session ever in metal! Filmed and edited by the one and only Maurice Swinkels, who probably went deaf after this. A grand cheerz also goes out to Roberto Toderico for the great Mongol warrior drawings! It was the last track written for the album, about genocidal ruler Genghis Khan. Especially about the sacking of Urgench, where 1.2 million were decapitated without mercy. A fucken stampede of a headbanger, so break your necks on this one!”