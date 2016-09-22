  • Home
  • News
  • ASPHYX posten “Forerunners Of The Apocalypse” Video

ASPHYX posten “Forerunners Of The Apocalypse” Video

Noch eine Woche, dann steht das neue ASPHYX Album “Incoming Death” in den Läden. Zur Einstimmung gibt's ein Video zum Song “Forerunners Of The Apocalypse”. ASPHYX Sänger Martin van Drunen kommentiert das Bewegtbild wie folgt:

“Forerunners Of The Apocalypse” is the first official video from the “Incoming Death” album. Done on a hot Thursday night at the Turbinenhalle in Oberhausen, Germany, where massive credits go out to the crew there. Lots of sweat, beers, laughter and probably the loudest playback session ever in metal! Filmed and edited by the one and only Maurice Swinkels, who probably went deaf after this. A grand cheerz also goes out to Roberto Toderico for the great Mongol warrior drawings! It was the last track written for the album, about genocidal ruler Genghis Khan. Especially about the sacking of Urgench, where 1.2 million were decapitated without mercy. A fucken stampede of a headbanger, so break your necks on this one!”

Mehr zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar schreiben

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Nach oben

News dazu

Empfohlene Artikel

Berichte und Beiträge dazu

NEWS

Alle News

Mach bei uns mit

BurnYourEars sucht Redakteure
Werde Redakteur(in) bei BurnYourEars!

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

Gebloggt

Special: EMPEROR Back-Katalog von Candlelight Records neu veröffentlicht

Das Vollplaybacktheater - Die drei ??? und der grüne Geist / Bericht aus Mannheim

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

Wölfi kommentierte Unfassbar: METALLICA werfen Lars Ulrich raus! (Edit: April, April!)
Sie wollten ihn ja bereits 1986 loswerden. Ich hab’ auch gehört, dass Dave Mustaine großen Einfluss auf die Entlassu...
chris kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Die Verlosung ist beendet. Vielen Dank an alle, die mitgemacht haben – waren ein paar sehr überzeugende Argumente da...
Toni kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Ich würde das Plakat gerne gewinnen, um meinem Bruder (großer Rammstein-Fan) ein einzigartiges Geburtstagsgeschenk zu ...
j kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Weil, mein Herz brennt..!
Nicole kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
...weil ich mit meinen 50 Jahren die Musik von Rammstein immer noch absolut phantastisch finde und ein großer Fan diese...