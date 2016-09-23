  • Home
  GRAVEYARD geben sofortige Auflösung bekannt

GRAVEYARD geben sofortige Auflösung bekannt

Die Band GRAVEYARD hat sich auf Grund persönlicher Differenzen aufgelöst. Sämtliche Tourtermine von GRAVEYARD müssen abgesagt werden, Nachholtermine sind keine geplant.

Statement der Band:
"Dark clouds above the graveyard today.

Due to the all so classic reason "differences within the band" the Graveyard is as of today officially closed. This is the unfortunate final decision we've had to make after going through a period of struggling n juggling with personal issues. Things have gone out of hand and now our energy is very low. As a direct result of this we're sorry to say that all scheduled touring is cancelled.

Graveyard have always been more about the music than the talking and that approach is the way we intend to deal with this situation also. What we can say is that we don't know if and when the Graveyard will re-open and return in full force.

Stay tuned, stay awesome & No endless night in sight.

Joakim, Axel, Truls, Jonatan"
