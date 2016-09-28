KVELERTAK: Musikvideo zu "Svartmesse"

Die Norweger KVELERTAK haben mit "Svartmesse" ein brandeues Musikvideo online gestellt. Der Song ist auf der aktuellen CD "Nattersfeld" zu finden, die im Mai 2016 veröffentlicht wurde.



Die Band kommentiert den Clip: "It's made by our good friend Torjus Førre Erfjord who has previously made the videos for 'Blodtørst' and 'Evig Vandrar'. As well as featuring his own unique style of animation, this video has a darker and more sinister tone that goes hand in hand with the lyrics of the song."