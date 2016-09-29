  • Home
  • DARK TRANQUILLITY - Video zu “The Pitiless” online

Am 4. November veröffentlichen DARK TRANQUILLITY ihr elftes Album "Atoma" – zur Single "The Pitiless" gibt's jetzt auch ein Video, das wir Euch nicht vorenthalten wollen:
 



Die Band kommentiert: “Selecting the first single from an album as diverse as Atoma is always a hard task, but we felt that The Pitiless gives a good representation of the general vibe of the material. It's fast, melodic and with a sense of urgency that permeates the whole album. Enjoy!“

Das Video wurde beim German Turock Open Air Festival 2016 in Essen gefilmt.
