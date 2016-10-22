VESEN: Infos zum neuen Album "Rorschach" - erster Song "Final Insult" veröffentlicht

Die norwegischen Black/Thrasher VESEN melden sich mit "Rorschach" zurück. Der als Konzeptalbum angelegte Nachfolger zu "This Time It’s Personal" (2012) wird am 16. Dezember über Soulseller Records veröffentlicht. Einen ersten Vorgeschmack liefert der Song "Final Insult".
Die Band kommentiert: "Rorschach is a concept album, certainly lyrically, less so musically. It started out as a concept spanning four albums, but through the process of working with it we found that it fit better on a single album. Overall, it deals with themes quite common in the Vesen universe, which is mental problems. Hence the name of the album, Rorschach, which is a psychological test used to test a person's potentially underlying thought disorders, used in mental health facilities. So without going into too much detail, Rorschach tells the story of a person trying to escape his/her problems, and then it builds from there, and it all ends in this final track "Final Insult"."
Tracklist:
1. Damnation Path
2. Pray for Fire
3. Target: Horizon
4. Blood, Bones and Pride
5. Screaming Sane
6. Crown of Scars
7. Vulgar, Old and Sick Blasphemy
8. All in Vain
9. Away the Tormentor
10. Final Insult
Line-up:
Dag Olav Husås - Drums
Ronny Østli - Guitars, Vocals
Thomas Ljosåk - Guitars, Vocals
