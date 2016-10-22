ULVER präsentieren beim ROADBURN 2017 neues Album

Die Blak Metal-Urgesteine ULVER sind für das ROADBURN FESTIVAL 2017 bestätigt. Es ist die Release-Show für das neue Album "The Assassination Of Julius Caesar".
Das bisherige Line-Up sieht so aus:
Ahab
Aluk Todolo
Audn
Baroness
Chelsea Wolfe
Coven
Crippled Black Phoenix
Dalek
Deafheaven
Emptiness
Gnod (Artist in Residence)
Inter Arma
Les Discrets
Magma
Mysticum
Oranssi Pazuzu
Perturbator
Pillorian
Schammasch
Slomatics
SubRosa
The Bug vs. Dylan Carlson of Earth
The Doomsday Kingdom
Ultha
Ulver
Warning
Woe
Wretch
Zeal & Ardor
Zhrine
Zu
Weitere Acts werden noch bestätigt werden. Tickets fürs ROADBURN FESTIVAL gibt es hier.
