SOUNDGARDEN: Album "Badmotorfinger" als "25th Anniversary Edition"

Badmotorfinger erschien am 8. Oktober 1991 und enthielt drei Singles: “Jesus Christ Pose”, “Outshined” sowie “Rusty Cage”. Es war ihr bis dahin größter Hit in denBillboard Albumcharts und wurde von der RIAA in den USA mit Doppelplatin ausgezeichnet.



Tracklistings:



7 Discs Super Deluxe Edition



CD 2 - Studio Outtakes - *Previously Unreleased Rusty Cage (Studio Outtake)* Outshined (Studio Outtake)* Slaves & Bulldozers (Studio Outtake)* Jesus Christ Pose (Studio Outtake)* Face Pollution (Studio Outtake) * Somewhere (Studio Outtake)* Searching With My Good Eye Closed (Studio Outtake)* Room A Thousand Years Wide (Studio Outtake)* Drawing Flies (Studio Outtake)* Holy Water (Studio Outtake)* Cold Bitch (Studio Outtake)* She’s A Politician (Studio Outtake)* Black Rain (Studio Outtake)* Birth Ritual (Studio Outtake)* Blind Dogs (Studio Outtake)* New Damage (with Brian May) CD 3 - Live At The Paramount (Part 1) – Previously Unreleased Searching With My Good Eye Closed Hands All Over Drawing Flies Room A Thousand Years Wide Gun Flower Little Joe Big Dumb Sex Face Pollution Incessant Mace Rusty Cage CD 4 - Live At The Paramount (Part 2) – Previously Unreleased Outshined Mind Riot Beyond The Wheel Into The Void (Sealth) Jesus Christ Pose Hunted Down Somewhere Slaves & Bulldozers Disc 5 - Live At The Paramount DVD – Previously Unreleased Searching With My Good Eye Closed Hands All Over Drawing Flies Room A Thousand Years Wide Gun Flower Little Joe Big Dumb Sex Face Pollution Incessant Mace Rusty Cage Outshined Mind Riot Beyond The Wheel Into The Void (Sealth) Jesus Christ Pose Hunted Down Somewhere Slaves & Bulldozers Disc 6 - Motorvision + More DVD Searching With My Good Eye Closed Rusty Cage Outshined Little Joe Mind Riot Room A Thousand Years Wide Jesus Christ Pose Slaves & Bulldozers Bonus Videos – *Previously Unreleased: Outshined (Live in Dallas 4.29.92)* JCP (Live in Dallas 4.29.92)* Rusty Cage (Live at Roseland Ballroom 5.09.92)* Jesus Christ Pose (Live at Pinkpop Festival 7.08.92)* Slaves & Bulldozers (Live at Pinkpop Festival 7.08.92)* Slaves & Bulldozers (Live in Seattle 7.12.92)* Face Pollution (Live in Seattle 7.12.92)* Searching With My Good Eye Closed (Live in Seattle 7.22.92)* Drawing Flies (Live in Miami 8.22.92)* Cop Killer (Live in Miami 8.22.92)* Room 1000 (Live in Miami 8.22.92)* Jesus Christ Pose (Music Video) Outshined (Music Video) Rusty Cage (Music Video) Disc 7 - Blu-Ray Audio 5.1 Surround Sound & Remastered Stereo – *Previously Released Rusty Cage* Outshined* Slaves & Bulldozers* Jesus Christ Pose* Face Pollution* Somewhere* Searching With My Good Eye Closed* Room A Thousand Years Wide* Mind Riot* Drawing Flies* Holy Water* New Damage* B-Sides Cold Bitch* She’s A Politician* Birth Ritual* Bonus Videos Jesus Christ Pose (Music Video) Outshined (Music Video) Rusty Cage (Music Video)

2CD Deluxe Edition



CD 2 - Studio Outtakes & Live – *Previously Unreleased Rusty Cage (Studio Outtake)* Outshined (Studio Outtake)* Slaves & Bulldozers (Studio Outtake)* Jesus Christ Pose (Studio Outtake)* Face Pollution (Studio Outtake)* Somewhere (Studio Outtake)* Room A Thousand Years Wide (Studio Outtake)* Holy Water (Studio Outtake)* New Damage (With Brian May) Searching With My Good Eye Closed (Live At The Paramount)* Drawing Flies (Live At The Paramount)* Face Pollution (Live At The Paramount)* Rusty Cage (Live At The Paramount)* Outshined (Live At The Paramount)* Mind Riot (Live At The Paramount)* Jesus Christ Pose (Live At The Paramount)*

2LP Vinyl Gatefold



25th Anniversary Vinyl Etching



1CD STANDARD EDITION



