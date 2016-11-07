BAD RELIGION-Sänger Greg Graffin mit neuem Solo-Song

BAD RELIGION-Sänger Greg Graffin hat mit "Lincoln’s Funeral Train" (im Original vom Folk/Bluegrass-Künstler Norman Blake) einen neuen Solo-Song veröffentlicht. Produziert wurde er von Brett Gurewitz; als Backing Band ist niemand geringeres als Jonny ‘Two Bags’ Wickersham, Brent Harding und David Hidalgo von SOCIAL DISTORTION mit dabei!



Zu hören gibt es den Track hier:Graffin sagt zum Song: “This song is such a sorrowful piece of Americana and is deeply significant today. The vision of that black funeral train heading west forever into the sunset is symbolic of today's flickering Republican torch. The Great Emancipator's passing is once again relevant: Lincoln was the founding President of the Republican Party, a blip so distant on the horizon that it is hardly recognizable anymore."