  • Home
  • News
  • ENBOUND - Neues Album und Video zu "Give Me Light"

ENBOUND - Neues Album und Video zu "Give Me Light"


"The Blackened Heart" von ENBOUND
Die schwedische Melodic Metal Band ENBOUND veröffentlicht ihr neues Album "The Blackened Heart" am 18. November, vorab gibt es ab sofort den Clip zu "Give Me Light":



Die Scheibe wurde von Jacob Hansen gemastert [Amaranthe, Volbeat, Primal Fear] und enthält Gastbeiträge von Linnéa Wikström [Kamelot, Therion] und Mike LePond [Symphony X].

"The Blackened Heart" track listing:

01. Falling
02. Give Me Light
03. Crossroad
04. Get Ready For
05. Feel My Flame
06. Twelve
07. Holy Grail
08. HIO
09. They Don't Really Know
10. Make You So Unreal
Mehr zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar schreiben

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Nach oben

NEWS

Alle News

Mach bei uns mit

BurnYourEars sucht Redakteure
Werde Redakteur(in) bei BurnYourEars!

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

Gebloggt

Special: EMPEROR Back-Katalog von Candlelight Records neu veröffentlicht

Das Vollplaybacktheater - Die drei ??? und der grüne Geist / Bericht aus Mannheim

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

Wölfi kommentierte Unfassbar: METALLICA werfen Lars Ulrich raus! (Edit: April, April!)
Sie wollten ihn ja bereits 1986 loswerden. Ich hab’ auch gehört, dass Dave Mustaine großen Einfluss auf die Entlassu...
chris kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Die Verlosung ist beendet. Vielen Dank an alle, die mitgemacht haben – waren ein paar sehr überzeugende Argumente da...
Toni kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Ich würde das Plakat gerne gewinnen, um meinem Bruder (großer Rammstein-Fan) ein einzigartiges Geburtstagsgeschenk zu ...
j kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Weil, mein Herz brennt..!
Nicole kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
...weil ich mit meinen 50 Jahren die Musik von Rammstein immer noch absolut phantastisch finde und ein großer Fan diese...