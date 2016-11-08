ENBOUND - Neues Album und Video zu "Give Me Light"

Die schwedische Melodic Metal Band ENBOUND veröffentlicht ihr neues Album "The Blackened Heart" am 18. November, vorab gibt es ab sofort den Clip zu "Give Me Light":
Die Scheibe wurde von Jacob Hansen gemastert [Amaranthe, Volbeat, Primal Fear] und enthält Gastbeiträge von Linnéa Wikström [Kamelot, Therion] und Mike LePond [Symphony X].
"The Blackened Heart" track listing:
01. Falling
02. Give Me Light
03. Crossroad
04. Get Ready For
05. Feel My Flame
06. Twelve
07. Holy Grail
08. HIO
09. They Don't Really Know
10. Make You So Unreal
Kommentare (0)