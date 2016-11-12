  • Home
  PAIN OF SALVATION: Cover & Trackliste des neuen Albums

PAIN OF SALVATION: Cover & Trackliste des neuen Albums

Die schwedischen Progger PAIN OF SALVATION haben den Release ihres neuen Albums bekannt gegeben: "In The Passing Light Of Day" wird am 13.01.2017 via InsideOutMusic veröffentlicht. Der neue Longplayer wurde von Daniel Bergstrand (IN FLAMES, MESHUGGAH) produziert.

pain of salvation in the passing light of day

Durch die enge Verbindung zur Krankheitsgeschichte von Daniel Gildenlöw 2014 soll das Album düster ausfallen. Gildenlöw sagt zum Album: "What started off as an annoying infection has, in just hours, suddenly pivoted into the very real possibility of my actual dying. This album also shows the beauty of the transition, of the inevitable. And of the hope of a tomorrow, the hope of change, no matter how frail and naive that hope may be."

"In The Passing Light Of Day" wird als Special Edition 2CD im Mediabook (inkl. 48-seitigem Booklet mit erläuterten Texten von Gildenlöw, Demomaterial und Bandkommentaren), Standard CD und 180 Gramm schwere Gatefold-LP plus Album auf CD und als Digital Download erscheinen.

Trackliste:
1. On a Tuesday (10:22)
2. Tongue of God (04:53)
3. Meaningless (04:47)
4. Silent Gold (03:23)
5. Full Throttle Tribe (09:05)
6. Reasons (04:45)
7. Angels of Broken Things (06:24)
8. The Taming of a Beast (06:33)
9. If This Is the End (06:03)
10. The Passing Light of Day (15:31)

Einen kurzen Teaser könnt ihr euch ebenfalls schon ansehen:

