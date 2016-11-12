RHAPSODY OF FIRE haben einen neuen Sänger

Die Italiener RHAPSODY OF FIRE haben nach der Trennung von Sängers Fabio Lione im September 2016 einen neuen Sänger gefunden: Giacomo Voli wird ab sofort den Posten hinterm Mikrofon beziehen. Die Band kommentiert: "As you can imagine, we are very enthusiastic to have Giacomo in the band and we can promise you that, beside his beautiful voice, he has brought new energy that we are looking forward to unleashing."



Lione war seit 1995 Mitglied der Band. Mit seiner neuen Band ETERNAL IDOL wird er am 02.12.2016 sein Debüt "The Unrevealed Secret" via Frontiers Music veröffentlichen.