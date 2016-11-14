Neues Album von SCREAMER kommt im Februar

  • Home
Die schwedische Metalband SCREAMER hat ihr drittes Album angekündigt. "Hell Machine" kommt am 24. Februar 2017 über High Roller Records raus. Darauf sind nicht nur neue Songs, sondern auch ein neues Line-Up zu hören.

SCREAMER haben mit Andreas Wikström einen neuen Sänger und mit Fredrik Svensson Carlström einen neuen Bassisten gefunden. Die Band ist sichtlich stolz auf ihr drittes Werk. Drummer Henrik Petersson: “The song ‘On My Way’ is probably one of the strongest songs we’ve ever made, along with ‘Monte Carlo Nights’, which we’re pretty sure will satisfy every fan of the band out there. But the most epic piece we’ve ever written must be ‘Lady Of The Night’! ‘Hell Machine’, the title track, on the other hand, is pure heavy metal euphoria. I can go on and list every track of the album here, that’s how proud we are of this album!”
