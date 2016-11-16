  • Home
  DEVILMENT veröffentlichen Lyric-Video zu "Full Dark, No Stars"

DEVILMENT, die Band um Dani Filth (CRADLE OF FILTH), veröffentlicht ihr kommendes Album "Devilment II: The Mephisto Waltzes" am 18. November über Nuclear Blast Entertainment.

Schaut euch jetzt ein animiertes Lyric Video zur dritten Single "Full Dark, No Stars" (animiert von Sophie Bedborough und geschnitten von Sam Scott-Hunter) an:



"The title for this song is taken from a Stephen King horror anthology, much as the title of our first album was lifted from a book by Clive Barker (The Great And Secret Show) though there is no correlation between the book and the song, other than it represents a bleak period; a state of wanton depression; an absence of being," erzählt Dani,"It is, much like many songs on this album, about regaining the light, the overcoming of demons, and of triumphing over the immense shadow of fear itself."
